Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio’s West Side to gain more public art, gathering spaces and bike lanes via city project

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Side is set for some vibrant aesthetic upgrades, thanks to a new city venture. San Antonio's Arts & Culture and Public Works departments have launched a capital-improvement project that aims to increase accessibility between downtown and San Antonio’s historic Westside, CultureMap reports. Highlights will include new gathering spaces, bike lanes, pedestrian lighting and widened sidewalks.

www.sacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Salado, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Commerce, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Bike Lanes#Street Art#The West Side#Downtown#Historic Destinations#Guadalupe Statue#North Salado Street#Cultural#Public Works Departments#Accessibility#Venture#Colors#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio culinary nonprofit Culinaria unveils details for its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria’s biannual discount-dining event will return August 14-28. On Monday, the San Antonio-based nonprofit announced an open call for area eateries to participate in the next iteration of its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks fundraiser. As part of the 14-day event, participating restaurants offer three- or four-course fixed price menus at lunch...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: Make room for nature, protect water

Nature’s ability to boost our well-being has never been more apparent, or more desperately needed, than in the past year. During the pandemic, people reconnected with nature — spending more time in parks, walking on trails, biking or sitting in their backyards. We found respite from uncertainty among trees, plants...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Talking San Antonio: Gilbert Garcia and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Join Express-News political columnist Gilbert Garcia for his interview with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. Register for the free event here. Sandoval was recently elected to her third term on the San Antonio City Council. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, she grew up on the West Side and earned degrees from MIT, Stanford and Harvard. She is one of the city's leading voices on environmental issues, equity and public health.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

REPORT: Chronic homelessness on the rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Chronic homelessness is on the rise in San Antonio, according to the latest study by the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless also know as SARAH. We breakdown these numbers and what’s being done to help people experiencing homelessness. These numbers are based on the point...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Masks no longer necessary for fully-vaccinated people at San Antonio city facilities, some skeptical about the eased guidelines

SAN ANTONIO — Fully-vaccinated San Antonians visiting or working at city facilities are not required to wear masks. But there are those who’ve decided it’s too early for such relaxed guidelines so they’re continuing to mask up. Edna Rosario lined up outside the Virginia Gill Community Center to collect her...
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Step Into Frida Kahlo’s Garden at a Lush New San Antonio Exhibit

At the center of Frida Kahlo’s home at the Casa Azul in Mexico City was a garden. Teeming with lush bougainvillea, fruit trees, cacti, and native plants like agave and yucca, Kahlo’s garden was a creative refuge and a source of inspiration for her art. A lover of the natural world, Kahlo also surrounded herself with animals, including two pet spider monkeys named Caimito de Guayabal and Fulang Chan, parrots, an eagle, a deer, and a pack of Xoloitzcuintli, or Mexican hairless dogs.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...