San Antonio’s West Side to gain more public art, gathering spaces and bike lanes via city project
The West Side is set for some vibrant aesthetic upgrades, thanks to a new city venture. San Antonio's Arts & Culture and Public Works departments have launched a capital-improvement project that aims to increase accessibility between downtown and San Antonio’s historic Westside, CultureMap reports. Highlights will include new gathering spaces, bike lanes, pedestrian lighting and widened sidewalks.www.sacurrent.com