José González previews interactive livestream
José González's anticipated first album in six years, Local Valley, is due out September 17 via Mute, and in addition to his tour with Rufus Wainwright supporting it, he also has a couple of special livestream events coming up. The first, "Up Close & Personal," is an intimate live session and conversation streamed from the Botanical Gardens in his hometown of Gothenburg. Attendees will be able to switch camera angles, ask questions, make requests, and see José perform songs from all his albums, including the new one. "I’m so excited to perform in this new format," he says. "With fans asking questions and voting for songs during the show, it will be a really inclusive experience. I couldn’t be more thrilled." You can see him talk about it, and get an idea of what the session will be like, in a new preview video below.www.brooklynvegan.com