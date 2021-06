Don’t miss out on some movie fun for all ages at your Mockingbird Branch Library. Each session will feature a new movie to come watch and you’re encouraged to bring your own food and drinks to the program as long as they remain in the activity room. The featured film for this session will be 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets” with the voices of Kevin Hart & Albert Brooks. In this film, the quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. This film is rated PG for action and some rude humor and has a run time of 1 hour and 27 minutes.