Boone County, MO

Eagles season ends in District play

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Boone High School baseball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday evening last week in a 4-3 loss to Wright City in District play. The Eagles accomplished an outstanding 23-3, record on the season. The Wright City game was even going into the sixth inning tied 2-2, when the Wildcats (15-7-1), scored two runs to take the lead. Southern Boone scored a single run in the bottom of the inning but was not able to scratch out any more runs for in the loss. Boonville defeated Wright City 3-0, to take the Class 4, District 7, trophy. The Pirates will face Blair Oaks next in state championship bracket play.

bocojo.com
