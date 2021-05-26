Eagles season ends in District play

The Southern Boone High School baseball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday evening last week in a 4-3 loss to Wright City in District play. The Eagles accomplished an outstanding 23-3, record on the season. The Wright City game was even going into the sixth inning tied 2-2, when the Wildcats (15-7-1), scored two runs to take the lead. Southern Boone scored a single run in the bottom of the inning but was not able to scratch out any more runs for in the loss. Boonville defeated Wright City 3-0, to take the Class 4, District 7, trophy. The Pirates will face Blair Oaks next in state championship bracket play.