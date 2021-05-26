Cancel
Yakima, WA

Wonderful Wednesday

By Monty Webb, Chief Meteorologist
nbcrightnow.com
 15 days ago

Mostly sunny, warmer and a little breezy today with gusts 20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Our next front is currently sitting off the coast of Washington and will move inland later this evening bringing rain to western WA/OR. As the front hops over the Cascades tomorrow morning, we will see a few scattered showers move into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 7-9 AM; Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) 10-Noon and Foothills 1-2 PM. Winds will become gusty at 30 mph which could produce patchy blowing dust. Cooler with highs falling into the low-mid 70s.

Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

Get Ready For A Beautiful Weekend

Clear skies tonight and overnight lows in the mid 40’s. Get ready for a beautiful warm weekend clear skies and loads of sunshine Temperatures on Saturday in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days upper 80’s in Yakima and low 90’s for Tri-Cities. Light winds this weekend 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop drastically by Wednesday as a strong weather system pushes in from the coast hopefully bringing some much-needed rain.