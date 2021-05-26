Wonderful Wednesday

Mostly sunny, warmer and a little breezy today with gusts 20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Our next front is currently sitting off the coast of Washington and will move inland later this evening bringing rain to western WA/OR. As the front hops over the Cascades tomorrow morning, we will see a few scattered showers move into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 7-9 AM; Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) 10-Noon and Foothills 1-2 PM. Winds will become gusty at 30 mph which could produce patchy blowing dust. Cooler with highs falling into the low-mid 70s.