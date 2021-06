Anthony Ogogo is booked to face Cody Rhodes at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. But, as he confirmed in an interview with Metro on Thursday, the former Olympic boxer will be entering the match injured. Ogogo revealed, "I'm sitting here now — I'm very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest... But I am who I am, I do what I do. I've got a broken rib right now. My rib's broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I'm now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib... And that's real, that's not me just saying that. My rib is f—ed."