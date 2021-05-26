Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

Bard College Scores Massive $500 Million Donation from George Soros

By Alana Mastrangelo
 14 days ago

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has donated $500 million to tiny liberal arts school Bard College, located in Dutchess County, New York. According to Bard College, the notorious left-wing billionaire's donation is "among the largest ever made to higher education in the United States.". The donation, which is a challenge grant,...

Related
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Yarran Hominh to Join Faculty of Bard College Philosophy Program in Fall 2022

Bard College is pleased to announce that Yarran Hominh will join the faculty of the Philosophy Program as assistant professor of philosophy, effective fall 2022. Hominh’s research sits at the intersection of moral psychology and social and political philosophy, drawing on the global pragmatist tradition in John Dewey, W.E.B. Du Bois, and B.R. Ambedkar, among others. His work examines how modern social and political institutions shape human agency, and how human agency can in turn be used to change those institutions. He also has research interests in philosophy of law, ethics, colonialism, early modern philosophy, and the philosophy of the social sciences.
Advocacyphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Bard College, Posse Foundation launch Puerto Rico scholars program

The Posse Foundation and Bard College have announced the creation of the Puerto Rico Arts Posse Scholars program. Launched in collaboration with actor and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund and Bard College, the program is an expansion of the Posse Arts initiative, which identifies, selects, and works with high school seniors in Puerto Rico interested in pursuing undergraduate arts degrees at U.S. colleges on the mainland. Over the next five years, Bard will award more than $10 million in full-tuition scholarships and provide students with pre-college coaching prior to matriculation and faculty mentoring after they are enrolled.
Annandale-on-hudson, NYhudsonvalleypress.com

Bard College Holds 161st Commencement

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON – Bard College held its one hundred sixty-first commencement on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Bard President Leon Botstein conferred 398 undergraduate degrees on the Class of 2021 and 136graduate degrees, including master of fine arts; doctor and master of philosophy and master of arts in decorative arts, design history, and material culture; master of science and master of arts in economic theory and policy; master of business administration in sustainability; master of arts in teaching; master of arts in curatorial studies; master of science in environmental policy and in climate science and policy; master of music in vocal arts and in conducting; master of music in curatorial, critical, and performance studies; and master of education in environmental education. The program, which took place at 2:30 pm in the commencement tent on the Seth Goldfine Memorial Rugby Field, was in person for graduating students only, in accordance with New York State health and safety guidelines, and was livestreamed for family and friends. It was closed to the public.
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Teagle Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities Award Bard College $50,000 Cornerstone: Learning for Living Grant to Develop Second-Year Common Courses

The Teagle Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded Bard College a $50,000 Cornerstone: Learning for Living initiative grant. The 12-month implementation grant will support faculty-led development of a new core cluster of second-year Common Courses. These second-year courses will make more explicit the bridge between first-year learning and increasing specialization on the part of our students in years three and four. The Common Courses Second Year Offering is being developed to meet the desire of students to find their way into a field of study and to complete distribution requirements while extending and testing skills acquired in year one. The Teagle Foundation and NEH are partnering to sponsor the Cornerstone: Learning for Living grant program to reinvigorate the humanities in general education on campuses across the country.
StocksInvestorPlace

George Soros Picked Up Shares of Coursera, and You Should, Too

I certainly don’t recommend mindlessly mimicking the trades of other people, even if they’re billionaires. However, one investing legend’s sizable stake in Coursera (NYSE:COUR) could prompt some folks to open a bullish position of their own in COUR stock. Not long ago, I strongly recommended buying Coursera as its share...
Colleges247wallst.com

America’s 25 Richest Universities

Attending a university has become more and more expensive, American students more than ever must turn to grants, scholarships, and other aid to help afford higher education. Many schools can offer students financial aid through their endowments — invested assets, largely from donations, that are used to further the institution’s educational mission.
Sciencepalladiummag.com

The Chaos of Science in Power

To say one is “following the science” is, somewhat tragically, to become a sloganeer of contemporary liberalism. When used to justify policy action—for example, in the COVID response—the phrase conflates the scientific truth-finding process, the political calculus of state action, and the official ideology which justifies the actions of power. That conflation is untenable. Although we don’t rigorously distinguish the three very often, each of them has a necessarily different epistemology.
Educationamsnbc.com

Amy Chua Controversy Exposes Divisions at Yale Law

At the law school, the episode has exposed bitter divisions in a top-ranked institution struggling to adapt at a moment of roiling social change. Students regularly attack their professors, and one another, for their scholarship, professional choices and perceived political views. In a place awash in rumor and anonymous accusations, almost no one would speak on the record.
CollegesThe Jewish Press

Hebrew U. 25th in Communications, 30th in Law, in Prestigious Academic Ranking

Much has been said in recent years about the ‘brain drain’ taking place at Israeli institutions, but the most recent academic data from the global Shangai Ranking (Global Ranking of Academic Subjects) reveals that the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has maintained its status and even improved in several departments. The...
Texas StateCultural Compass

Longtime Texas Law Professor Knighted

Professor Philip Bobbitt, Distinguished Senior Lecturer at The University of Texas School of Law, has received an honor shared by very few Americans—an appointment as an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The honorary award, recognizing Bobbitt’s services to United Kingdom/United States relations and...
Politicsdrrichswier.com

Hatem Bazian: Professor of Hate

Rashida Tlaib’s friend and associate is a quintessential example of how the Left has corrupted academia. My latest in FrontPage:. Fox News reported Thursday that “an ally to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., runs an organization that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says has ‘provided a platform for anti-Semitism.’ University of California at Berkeley instructor Hatem Bazian is a Tlaib ally and donor who is also a co-founder and professor at Muslim liberal arts school Zaytuna College. In 2006, Bazian founded a controversial, advocacy organization named American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), which has featured Tlaib at events.”