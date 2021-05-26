What Is Mindfulness and How Can You Implement It in Your Daily Life
If we tried to explain the present time with one word, it would most likely be acceleration. It always feels like our responsibilities and tasks grow exponentially and our expectations with them. All of this creates this uneasy feeling that we are missing time. It seems like we completely forgot the feeling we get when we finish something we started, as we are already onto the next task. All this creates anxiety, dissatisfaction, and fatigue.www.youbeauty.com