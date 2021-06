Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale’s oldest son, Kingston, just turned 15-years old. The two share three sons together, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Like the great mom she is, Gwen celebrated the day by sharing a photo of her son on Instagram. And it looks like Kingston is following in both his mother and father’s footsteps. The photo shows Kingston strumming his guitar. So, will Kingston become a famous singer like his mom and dad? We may just have to wait a few more birthdays before we know the answer to that question. but with orange hair and his guitar skills, he’s well on his way to becoming the next big edgy rocker.