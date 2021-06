Michael Bloom, Associate Professor, Global and Community Health, is serving as co-investigator and environmental epidemiologist along with Drs. Erin Bell, Professor, Environmental Health Sciences, at the University at Albany, State University of New York, and Elizabeth Lewis-Michl, Research Scientist and Director, Division of Environmental Health Assessment at the New York State Department of Health, for the study. Bloom will work with Bell and Lewis-Michl and the other investigators in providing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) exposure expertise and insight. He will participate in team conference calls, and will respond to requests for information or comments. He will also contribute to analytic design, interpreting results, preparing grant applications, and preparing conference abstracts and manuscripts on findings from the study.