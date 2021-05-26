Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Audience And Key Demo Rating Of The Year

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka retaining over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the main event, drew an average of 1.621 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch VIP. This is down 11.1% from last...

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Tamina Snuka
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Key Demographic#Episodes#Usa Network#Combat#Live Episode#Main Event#Wwe Women#The Usa Network#Raw Viewership Tracker#Wwe Raw#Raw History#Audience#Legends Night Episode#Post Fastlane Episode#Show History#Pwtorch Vip#This Week#Post Royal Rumble Episode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Adnan Virk’s Replacement for WWE Raw

– PWInsider has an update on the likely replacement on Monday Night Raw after WWE parted ways with lead broadcaster Adnan Virk after six weeks yesterday. Per the report, the word behind the scenes in WWE today is that Jimmy Smith will replace Virk starting on Monday, May 31. Additionally,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Andrade Reacts To Charlotte Flair Using His Moves On WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Andrade has reacted to his fiancée, Charlotte Flair, using two of his moves in her match against Asuka on this week’s WWE RAW. Andrade posted a comparison video of him and Charlotte executing the same moves – a springboard moonsault into a standing moonsault followed by a feint front kick into discus back elbow. Both moves have been regular fixtures in Andrade’s matches over the years.
WWEPWMania

WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/24

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka retaining over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the main event, drew an average of 1.621 million viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch. This is down 11.1% from last week’s 1.823 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash show.
WWEPWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/31)

WWE RAW tonight will feature the return of The Miz, a #1 contenders match for the WWE Championship and more. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight:. -AJ Styles & Omos defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Elias & Jaxson Ryker. -Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston (Winner...
WWE411mania.com

Contract Signing Set For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has a contract signing set for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on this week’s Smackdown that Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will sign the contract for their Hell in a Cell WWE Championship match next Monday. Also announced is a five-team battle royal for Raw with the winners getting a Raw Tag Team Championship match against AJ Styles and Omos.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jimmy Smith To Join WWE Raw Announce Team

WWE Raw reportedly has its new lead announcer. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports Jimmy Smith will join the WWE Raw announce team, replacing Adnan Virk. Smith will be flanked by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, who remain in their roles. Their first show together will reportedly be on Monday, May 31.
TV Shows411mania.com

WWE RAW and Smackdown Land On Top 100 Top Rated TV Shows of the Last Year

Variety has revealed the top 100 top rated TV shows of the 2020-21 season and both RAW and Smackdown managed to make the list. The two shows tied for #82, along with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV), 60 Minutes Presents (CBS), Superstore (NBC), Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo), Name That Tune (FOX), Rebel (ABC), Good Girls (NBC), The Unicorn (CBS), The Blacklist (NBC), MacGyver (CBS), Teen Mom II (MTV), Game of Talents (FOX), Home Economics (ABC), Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo), Darcey & Stacey (TLC), To Tell The Truth (ABC), Debris (NBC), Paramount Plus Challenge Sneak (MTV), All Rise (CBS), Transplant (NBC), For Life (ABC), Press Your Luck (ABC), 20/20 (ABC), Black-ish (ABC), United States of Al (CBS) and Gold Rush (Discovery). All shows had an average of a 0.7 rating.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE RAW Draws Record Low Viewership This Week

WWE had a lot of issues figuring out Raw this week. The company was editing the show down and figuring things out up to 30 minutes before the show started. How did the viewership turn out?. PW Torch reports that WWE RAW earned an overnight average of 1.62 million viewers...
WWEComicBook

Is Finn Balor Leaving NXT for WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown?

Finn Balor was on the losing end of an NXT Championship match with Karrion Kross on this week's episode of NXT. The former WWE Universal Champion has been on the Black & Gold Brand since October 2019, and while his return with the brand was only supposed to last a few months he wound up becoming a pillar of the show once again with a second NXT Championship reign, a reinvigorated persona as "The Prince" and excellent matches with Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne. But now that he's firmly out of the NXT Championship picture, fans are starting to speculate if he'll be moving back to either Raw or SmackDown soon.
WWEComicBook

WWE Gets Bad News With Latest WWE Raw and WWE NXT Ratings

WWE was hit with back-to-back days of bad news when it came to the ratings for Monday Night Raw and NXT. Raw, which was up against both the NBA and NHL playoffs with very little announced ahead of time, drew 1.621 million viewers for the May 24 episode, a 10% drop from last week and the smallest audience of the year. The show drew a 0.45 rating in the target demographic, also the worst of 2021. That news was followed by NXT drawing a 0.13 rating with 698,000 viewers on Tuesday night. On the surface that's not too bad — only a slight dip from last week — but the show was headlined by the heavily hyped NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor in the show's main event.
WWEf4wonline.com

Tag Team title match added to WWE Raw

Two new matches, including a Tag Team title match, have been added to this week's WWE Raw. AJ Styles & Omos will defend their Raw Tag Team titles against Elias & Jaxson Ryker on Raw this Monday night. A singles match between Randy Orton and Xavier Woods has also been added to the show.
TV & Videosf4wonline.com

Friday episode draws lowest ratings in AEW Dynamite history

With the show airing on Friday due to a scheduling conflict with the NBA playoffs, last week's Dynamite drew the lowest ratings in show history. Last Friday's Dynamite averaged 526,000 viewers on TNT, down 35.9 percent from the previous week when the show aired in its normal Wednesday time slot. The Friday night Dynamite episode was the go-home show for Double or Nothing. The episode began at 10 p.m. Eastern time and ended at midnight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Tell Raw Star To ‘Gain Muscle’

WWE star Mansoor recently revealed in his latest ArabNews.com column that WWE officials have told him that they want him to put on some muscle mass. It is noted that he has been working with a new personal trainer, the same one used by WWE United States Champion Sheamus, to help bulk up. The Miz Surprising WWE Injury Update.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE ratings notes: SmackDown, corrected Raw number

- Last Friday night's episode of SmackDown averaged 1.928 million viewers on Fox, essentially the same number as the previous week. The show drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demo. That's the exact same rating as SmackDown did last week in that category. Year-over-year, SmackDown was down 11.1 percent...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Match Ratings For 5/31/21 WWE Raw From Sean Ross Sapp

Hey Miz is on TV. John Morrison has garlic and a drip stick. Okay. I'm not a big fan of Charlottte getting a title shot, losing a match, then just getting a title match. Sometimes I wonder if the people who are booking Rhea Ripley on Raw watched how she got over so well on NXT. Because it wasn't "I know you are but what am I? lines." Nikki Cross comes out and Charlotte isn't taking her seriously. Rhea Ripley says she respects her. Nikki challenges Charlotte to a two minute match, Charlotte takes it. Nikki Cross runs away a bunch. Holy shit guys one of the best women's tag team champions ever lasted two whole minutes with Charlotte can you believe it?
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 31, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens on the USA Network with a tribute video for Memorial Day. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro goes off. Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and newcomer Jimmy Smith. Graves introduces Smith and welcomes him. Smith says he’s excited to be here and his job is to honor the fans, the Superstars, and have some fun. They hype tonight’s show with a look back at last week and what led to tonight’s Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre match. Graves hypes the main event, which will see Elias and Jaxson Ryker challenge RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles. We see what happened last week to set up Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight.
WWEamicohoops.net

WWE Raw Results: 31 May winners, ratings, reactions, and highlights

The attraction of the gold championship. On Monday night, the corporation moved to Clash of the Champions on payroll Sunday, the core of some of WWE’s most famous rivalries. Keith Lee began to watch outdoors, glancing at the picture of the WWE Championship, but they would. A few weeks from Hell, we still have a Cell pay-per-view. Thus WWE Raw took its time for the show to schedule matchups. Monday’s Raw has taken few and has continued to build on old stories.