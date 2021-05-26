WWE RAW Draws Lowest Audience And Key Demo Rating Of The Year

WWE was hit with back-to-back days of bad news when it came to the ratings for Monday Night Raw and NXT. Raw, which was up against both the NBA and NHL playoffs with very little announced ahead of time, drew 1.621 million viewers for the May 24 episode, a 10% drop from last week and the smallest audience of the year. The show drew a 0.45 rating in the target demographic, also the worst of 2021. That news was followed by NXT drawing a 0.13 rating with 698,000 viewers on Tuesday night. On the surface that's not too bad — only a slight dip from last week — but the show was headlined by the heavily hyped NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor in the show's main event.