Amazon to Acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced this morning that it will acquire the MGM for $8.45 billion, significantly enhancing its online content strategy. “MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films [and] 17,000 TV shows that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys,” Amazon senior vice president Mike Hopkins said. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

