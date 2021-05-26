Cancel
Vectura, after reinventing itself as a CDMO, accepts $1.4B buyout offer from Carlyle

By Fraiser Kansteiner
FiercePharma
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few short years after rebranding itself as a CDMO, inhalation specialist Vectura's pivot has paid off big time—courtesy of prominent healthcare investment firm The Carlyle Group. Vectura has agreed to a buyout by Carlyle for £958 million ($1.36 billion)—a 32% premium on the company's closing market value Tuesday. Vectura...

