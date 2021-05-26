Cancel
Ariana Grande Passionately Kisses Dalton Gomez & Debuts Her Wedding Dress In 1st Photos

By Alyssa Norwin
Hollywood Life
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven days after secretly tying the knot, Ariana Grande shared the first photos from her wedding, which finally gave fans a look at her stunning dress. Ariana Grande gave fans an inside look at her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 26. More than a week after the two tied the knot on May 15, Ari took to Instagram to share photos from the nuptials The first picture features Ariana and Dalton with their arms wrapped around each other as they share a romantic and passionate kiss. From there, there are various PDA and candid shots, as well another set of images.

hollywoodlife.com
Ariana Grande
Kelly Clarkson
Pete Davidson
Blake Shelton
Vera Wang
Mac Miller
Person
John Legend
