The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date — Sept. 26

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS...

