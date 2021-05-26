Country Club Bank lures executive from Lead Bank to run digital banking initiatives
Country Club Bank will turn to a 23-year industry veteran to lead its integration of digital capabilities into all of its business units.www.bizjournals.com
Country Club Bank will turn to a 23-year industry veteran to lead its integration of digital capabilities into all of its business units.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity