Nashville, TN

Man awakens to drunk woman in his Gulch apartment, petting his dog #arrested

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nashville man says he woke up around 3 a.m. Saturday after hearing someone in his Gulch apartment in downtown Nashville. Police arrived to discover a very intoxicated 21-year-old Cara Michaelson in the man’s home, petting his dog. Police say they discovered Cara Michaelson at the Capitol View Apartments in...

