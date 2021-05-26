HBO Max's 'Generation' To Return With New Episodes In June (TV News Roundup)

The second season of “First Wives Club” will launch July 15 on BET Plus. In the second season, the pressures of new jobs and news loves are introduced as Bree (Michelle Buteau) and Gary (RonReaco Lee) deep dive into rekindling their marriage, which is complicated by Bree’s big promotion and the introduction of a sexy hospital administrator. Meanwhile, Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathé) struggles with trying to balance working in Los Angeles temporarily and her long-distance relationship with David (Mark Tallman) as he’s busy fulfilling his first term as State Senator. And after starting her own record label, Hazel (Jill Scott) attempts to sign her first artist while returning from her world tour with a sexy plus one. At Ari’s request, Hazel and Bree welcome a new friend, Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor), into their clique.