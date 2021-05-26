Cancel
GE Aviation Extends CF34 Engine Mx Agreement with MTU

By Jerry Siebenmark
Aviation International News
 16 days ago

MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg, a subsidiary of Germany’s MTU Aero Engines, has signed a branded service agreement extension with GE Aviation to continue as an authorized service provider through 2030 for OEM maintenance, overhaul work scoping, and component repairs on CF34-3, CF34-8C, CF34-8E, and CF34-10E engines. Variants of the CF34 engine family power Bombardier and Embraer regional and business jets such as the Bombardier Challenger 605 and Embraer Lineage 1000 bizliner.

www.ainonline.com
