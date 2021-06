Remember the good old days of graduating high school? It was kind of bittersweet. I’m sure you remember exactly what you were wearing, who made the commencement speech and what row you were sitting in before your name was called up. High school graduation is super sentimental, which is why it’s important to get a unique gift for the graduate in your life. I mean… don’t we all want to be the mom, dad, sibling, aunt or uncle who wins the award for getting the best grad gift ever?!