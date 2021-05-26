The UAW Wants to Introduce a New Chicken Tax for EVs

Tax rebates and other monetary incentives are one of the biggest reasons to buy an EV. The government won’t give you free money for your Ferrari, but they will if it’s electric. The U.S Government will grant you a massive $7,500 tax incentive for the purchase of any EV, foreign or domestic. Recently, the United Auto Workers union stated that it wants that money to go to EVs made only in America. The announcement was made in light of GM moving the production of its electric vehicles to Mexico. The changing of EV incentive policies would help keep jobs in America, but it could also lead to another Chicken Tax scenario in America.