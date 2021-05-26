Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The UAW Wants to Introduce a New Chicken Tax for EVs

By Chase Bierenkoven
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tax rebates and other monetary incentives are one of the biggest reasons to buy an EV. The government won’t give you free money for your Ferrari, but they will if it’s electric. The U.S Government will grant you a massive $7,500 tax incentive for the purchase of any EV, foreign or domestic. Recently, the United Auto Workers union stated that it wants that money to go to EVs made only in America. The announcement was made in light of GM moving the production of its electric vehicles to Mexico. The changing of EV incentive policies would help keep jobs in America, but it could also lead to another Chicken Tax scenario in America.

www.motorbiscuit.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uaw#Chicken Tax#Gm#Uaw#Tax Incentives#Corporation Tax#Ferrari#The U S Government#The United Auto Workers#Gm#Evs#Evs#Tesla#Ev Incentive Policies#American Ev Production#Tax Rebates#Auto#American Manufacturers#Imports#Unfair Advantages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Eying Deal, GM Softens on Tough Standards for Car Pollution

DETROIT (AP) — The nation's largest automaker said Wednesday it can support greenhouse gas emissions limits that other car manufacturers negotiated with California — if they are achieved mostly by promoting sales of fully electric vehicles. It is a new stance for General Motors, which had supported the Trump administration's...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Barrasso, Smith Introduce bill to end electric vehicle tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., have introduced legislation to end the federal electric vehicle tax credit. Their Eliminate Lavish Incentives to Electric (ELITE) Vehicles Act (S. 1969) will save billions in taxpayer funds, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office. “The...
Detroit, MIinvesting.com

Detroit Three automakers will continue to require facial coverings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Wednesday that workers will continue to be required to wear masks in workplaces. The joint statement from the UAW and General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV said it...
POTUSNew York Post

Embattled EV startup Lordstown Motors warns it may go out of business

Embattled electric truck maker Lordstown Motors has revealed that there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business through the end of the year. Lordstown, which is backed by General Motors, revealed a going-concern notice Tuesday in a regulatory filing that amended its annual report. Going-concern notices can warn...
Dublin, VAautomotiveworld.com

UAW rejects tentative agreement with Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks North America today announced that employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia. “We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain...
Dublin, VApcpatriot.com

Volvo Trucks North America responds to UAW decision to resume strike

Volvo Trucks North America today issued the following statement regarding the United Auto Workers (UAW) union’s decision to resume their strike at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, VA, after the members of UAW Local #2069 rejected the tentative agreement the parties agreed to on May 20, 2021:
Economypapernewsnetwork.com

SAIC-GM-Wuling betting on cult status to sell a million EVs

Since last July, a little-known automaker in China’s southwest has dominated the world’s largest electric car market, outselling bigger players and even Tesla Inc. almost every month with a tiny, bare-bones EV that starts at just $4,500. The Hongguang Mini is the brainchild of SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., a joint venture...
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors Expects Production Normalization In 2022

The ongoing global microchip shortage has had a profound impact, with production cuts and reduced availability across the entirety of the auto industry. Looking forward, General Motors says it now expects production normalization by the 2022 calendar year. Last week during a fireside chat with Credit Suisse, General Motors CEO...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Senate Wants to up the EV Tax Credit, Again

As of this moment, the government of the good ol’ U.S of A will write you a check when you buy an EV. More specifically, an EV tax credit check. A hefty check at that, to the tune of $7,500, with some exceptions. It’s pretty strong reasoning to go out and take advantage of this program and get into a new EV. Like some corny mob boss in a movie, the Senate wants to further “motivate” you to buy an EV.
Personal Financebloomberglaw.com

EV Tax Breaks Can Save Carmakers, Mich. Lawmaker Says (Podcast)

Electric vehicles have slowly been gaining market share over the past few decades. But Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) says car buyer tax credits that recently expired must be reinstated to accelerate this trend. On this episode of Parts Per Billion, our weekly environmental podcast, Kildee speaks with Bloomberg Tax’s Kaustuv...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Proposed EV tax credit boost: $12,500 for union labor and US-made

As the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats push ahead on coordinated policy to strengthen U.S. manufacturing infrastructure and help pivot to electric vehicles and clean energy, one outcome is looking increasingly likely: an expansion of the EV tax credit. As part of Oregon Senator Ron Wyden’s Clean Energy for America...
Personal Financeteslanorth.com

U.S. Senate Panel Pushes EV Tax Credit of Up to $12,500

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill that would effectively increase electric vehicle (EV) tax incentives up to $12,500 for all EVs manufactured by U.S. union workers, according to Reuters. The legislation would eliminate the current EV maximum credit of $7,500, and would only require a base...
EconomyLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-EV adoption vs EV charging stations: a chicken-egg dynamic

* Industrials lead S&P sector gainers; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold slips, crude gains; bitcoin ~flat. May 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EV ADOPTION VS EV CHARGING...
Personal FinancePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Government Wants to Give You $12,500 to Buy an EV

The Biden administration is seeking to give $12,500 in tax credits to buyers of new electric vehicles. The purchased vehicles must be made by American union workers in the US. Called the “Clean Energy for America” bill, the US Senate Finance Committee just advanced the legislation yesterday. Here’s how the...
Personal FinancePosted by
SlashGear

EV tax credit boost to $12,500 heads to Senate with some thorny details

The US Senate will consider new EV tax credits that could cut as much as $12,500 off the cost of a new electric vehicle, though the controversial incentive expansion would place new production demands on automakers hoping to benefit from it. The revamped incentives would replace the existing scheme, which can trim a new EV by as much as $7,500 in tax credits, though which have caps which eventually lock out the most successful car companies.
Congress & Courtsthedetroitbureau.com

Senate Panel Wants to Bump EV Incentives up to $12,500

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee gave a boost to President Joe Biden’s pro-EV agenda by advancing legislation that would provide up to $12,500 in tax credits to electric-vehicle buyers. The bill has a number of restrictions, however. For one, it would limit the maximum credits to vehicles assembled by union...
Personal FinanceCNET

EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in latest legislation -- with a catch

Federal EV tax credits are back in the spotlight on Capitol Hill. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced the Clean Energy for America Act. Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, released the final markup of the legislation as it moves another step closer to a potential vote, and it comes with a massive change to electric vehicle tax credits. This legislation also differs from the previously advanced Green Act.
Congress & Courtsinsideevs.com

US Senate Committee Wants $12,500 EV Credit, But There's A Catch

For the ones that hope to see Tesla and GM recover federal tax credits for EVs, the US Senate Finance Committee has good news. According to Reuters, it advanced a bill that wants not only to offer it to everyone selling EVs in the US with no volume barriers but also to raise it to up to $12,500. However, there is a catch – two, if you prefer.