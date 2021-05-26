MURIEL M. BUCK
SAVANNA—Muriel M. "Mickey" Buck, 98, of Savanna, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Savanna with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. A memorial fund has been established. You may share condolences with the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.www.mycarrollcountynews.com