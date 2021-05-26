Cancel
Savanna, IL

MURIEL M. BUCK

 May 23, 2021

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNA—Muriel M. "Mickey" Buck, 98, of Savanna, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Savanna with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. A memorial fund has been established. You may share condolences with the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

