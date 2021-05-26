Cancel
Nicolas de Fer:The Royal Geographer

By Cynthia Smith
loc.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French cartographer and engraver, Nicolas de Fer, was a master at creating maps that were works of art. The maps that he published were printed during the Baroque period when the decorative arts were characterized by ornate detail. De Fer’s detailed maps and atlases were valued more for their decorative content than their geographical accuracy.

The nineteenth century brought radical change to painting not seen since the Renaissance, with the rise of two apparently opposing schools: Impressionism, with its emphasis on atmospheric landscapes painted quickly in front of the motif, and Naturalism, which still relied on detailed realism to depict real events, often with social implications. It might appear that in neither was there any place of value for still life paintings.