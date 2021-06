On May 10, State Rep DeAnn Vaught spoke to the De Queen Rotary Club. Vaught is serving her fourth term as state representative for the local area. Vaught gave updates on many of the bills passed during this legislative session that involve education, economic development, broadband services and female sports. She discussed the re-districting of the state and how it will affect the number of representatives in Southwest Arkansas. She is a life-long resident of Horatio and graduated from SAU with a BS degree in Agri Business. She is married to Jon Vaught, has three daughters and two grandchildren.