Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

New law capping insulin prices heading to Gov. Abbott's desk

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0088Bv_0aC7fJxt00
Insulin Level Test Conducted by an EMTMatt Chesin/Unsplash

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) A new law that would cap prices on insulin in Texas is headed to the governor's desk.

Senate Bill 827, passed on Monday, aims to tackle the increased prices of insulin, which have more than e tripled over the past decade, according to KXAN. Many have to come out of pocket.

The bill will limit co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month. The bill only applies to insured Texans on a state-regulated plan.

Rep. James Talarico said his own experience with diabetes is what pushed him to get the bill through the house and the senate. He has Type 1 diabetes and said that when he had to pay for insulin after falling into a state of diabetic ketoacidosis, the cost was $684 for 30 days.

“We’re making progress toward our eventual goal: free insulin,” Talarico said in a press release. “Because insulin is not a product. It’s a human right.”

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
267
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senate#House Prices#State Law#Kxan#Free Insulin#Governor#Diabetic Ketoacidosis#Insured Texans#Pocket#Co Pays#Rep James Talarico#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Gov. Abbott signs bill establishing Texas 1836 Project; promote "patriotic education"

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that establishes an education system focused on "patriotic education." The bill, House Bill 2497, will create the Texas 1836 Project, according to KVUE. The project will consist of a nine-person advisory committee that will promote and expand education to include "the presentation of the history of the State's founding and foundational principles, examination of how Texas has grown closer to those principles throughout its history and explanation of why commitment to those principles is beneficial and justified."
Texas StatePosted by
Austin Star-News

State bill to create easier process for removing racist deed restrictions, named for longtime Dallas senator

Texas State Sen. Royce West at MegaFest's International Faith & Family Film Festival in Dallas in 2017.(Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017) (AUSTIN, Texas) Senate Bill 30, which would create an easier process for removing racist restrictions from real estate deeds, is to be named after one of its authors, Dallas Sen. Royce West, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin water bringing financial assistance

(AUSTIN, Texas) Austin water has expanded affordability to Austin renters. On Monday, Austin water announced low-income and vulnerable Austin renters living in apartments or multi-family dwellings will have a new credit on their monthly water bill, according to Fox 7 Austin.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin traffic returning to normal

(AUSTIN, Texas) The Austin Transportation Department expects Austin traffic to be back to pre-pandemic levels soon. According to ATD, in May, traffic volume in the city was down by an average of 9.5% compared to February 2020. In March 2020, the traffic volume dropped 52%, according to KVUE.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Legislators trying to push bills to prevent bad officers from working in law enforcement

(AUSTIN, Texas) With only a week and a half left in legislation, one issue legislatures are trying to tackle includes police officers keeping their jobs after misconduct. All over the county, countless police officers with bad histories at one agency are able to move on to the next – one issue that has been a part of the Black Lives Matter movement calling for police reform and cutting of police funding.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Masks now optional in Austin-Travis County

(AUSTIN, Texas) Masks are not required in Austin-Travis County in compliance with the recent orders by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Centers for Disease Control. Masks are no longer required unless certain businesses require customers to wear one, according to KUT.
Austin, TXKLTV

Gov. Abbott announces end to pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits

AUSTIN – Texans will soon no longer be able to claim certain federal unemployment benefits such as the $300 weekly supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...