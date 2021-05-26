New law capping insulin prices heading to Gov. Abbott's desk

Insulin Level Test Conducted by an EMT Matt Chesin/Unsplash

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) A new law that would cap prices on insulin in Texas is headed to the governor's desk.

Senate Bill 827, passed on Monday, aims to tackle the increased prices of insulin, which have more than e tripled over the past decade, according to KXAN. Many have to come out of pocket.

The bill will limit co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month. The bill only applies to insured Texans on a state-regulated plan.

Rep. James Talarico said his own experience with diabetes is what pushed him to get the bill through the house and the senate. He has Type 1 diabetes and said that when he had to pay for insulin after falling into a state of diabetic ketoacidosis, the cost was $684 for 30 days.

“We’re making progress toward our eventual goal: free insulin,” Talarico said in a press release. “Because insulin is not a product. It’s a human right.”