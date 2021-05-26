Mercedes-Benz Unveils Three Interesting Trim Levels for the 2022 C-Class

If you told someone 20 years ago that you were into modifying cars, they'd probably imagine you driving a Honda Civic with a big wing and tasteless wheels. These days, the aftermarket tuning scene offers products that are often superior to the OEM equivalent, and more and more people have started modifying high-end cars. Take the Mercedes-Benz S-Class: this massively luxurious German sedan has become a favorite base for companies such as Mansory to "beautify", and we've previously showcased some of its work on the W223 S-Class platform, which most would consider garish, but the company has come back with a new package that actually looks good.