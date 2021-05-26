Mercedes-Benz Unveils Three Interesting Trim Levels for the 2022 C-Class
The C-Class sedan is Mercedes-Benz middling four-door sedan model, sitting just below the E-Class and S-Class models, but above the A-Class. As such, it’s the Goldilocks of Mercedes’ lineup. Just nice enough to be premium without breaking the bank. Options are plentiful, but up until recently, there was really only one trim level. With the C-Class being all-new for 2022, Merc has introduced some new trim levels and tech to spice up the C.www.motorbiscuit.com