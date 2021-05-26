Netflix Viewers Complain About Dead Pixels in ‘Army of the Dead’
There’s something lurking in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. And it ain’t just zombies. According to some viewers of Snyder’s new zombie heist movie, the 4K print of the movie streaming on Netflix contains some “dead pixels”; tiny white specks within the image. A dead pixel can sometimes be caused by a broken television — and if you search Twitter for the phrases “Army of the Dead” and “dead pixel” you’ll see that many people initially assumed that something was wrong with their 4K TVs when they spotted the little spots in Army of the Dead. But it’s been reported by enough viewers that it’s clearly not an issue with any one specific TV.103gbfrocks.com