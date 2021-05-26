Netflix Viewers Complain About Dead Pixels in ‘Army of the Dead’

Earlier today, one week after the film's release, Netflix has given the first indication of the viewership numbers for Zack Snyder's new film, Army of the Dead. According to the streamer, who tabulates their metrics by counting anyone watching just two minutes of a title as a "view," said that 72 million households around the world had tuned in to Army of the Dead in the first week. Despite a shady way of counting views (previously they only counted anyone that watched at last 70% of a title) this is an impressive number for the streamer and with just a week under its belt Army of the Dead could very well become the most watched original film from Netflix.