Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Viewers Complain About Dead Pixels in ‘Army of the Dead’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s something lurking in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. And it ain’t just zombies. According to some viewers of Snyder’s new zombie heist movie, the 4K print of the movie streaming on Netflix contains some “dead pixels”; tiny white specks within the image. A dead pixel can sometimes be caused by a broken television — and if you search Twitter for the phrases “Army of the Dead” and “dead pixel” you’ll see that many people initially assumed that something was wrong with their 4K TVs when they spotted the little spots in Army of the Dead. But it’s been reported by enough viewers that it’s clearly not an issue with any one specific TV.

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Dead Pixels#Netflix Inc#4k Tvs#Streaming Video#Video Streaming#Variety#4k Tvs#Television#Zombies#Tiny White Specks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesPonca City News

Army of the Dead

Returning the the genre that launched his film career, Zack Snyder has partnered with Netflix to release a brand new zombie films with a heist movie twist to it. This movie has no connection to Snyder’s 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake and is a standalone feature (though not for long, more on that later). Was this film Snyder’s grand return to the horror genre? Or is it dead on arrive? Let’s dive in…
Moviesflickdirect.com

Army of the Dead Close to Joining Netflix's Top Ten Most Watched Films

Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" is inching its way to becoming one of Netflix's top 10 most-watched films. The film premiered on the streamer on May 21 and has already been viewed in almost 72 million households. The film takes place after a massive zombie outbreak in Las Vegas...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Army Of The Dead Has Been Dethroned As The #1 Netflix Movie

After roughly a week sitting at the top of the charts, Army of the Dead has finally been replaced as the most popular movie on Netflix. And the new number one couldn’t be more different from Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film. According to the latest stats from FlixPatrol, 2015 animation Home is currently the most-viewed pic on the streaming platform in the United States this Friday.
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Army of the Dead’ review: High stakes undead heist

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas; including a zombie outbreak. “Army of the Dead” is the most recent film from Zack Snyder, following the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” earlier this year. It was directed by Snyder and written by him along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. It released on Netflix after a brief theatrical debut.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Is Getting A VR Arcade Experience

Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder movie streaming on Netflix, is getting a tie-in location-based VR arcade experience this summer. Army of the Dead: Viva Las Vengeance will be rolling out to select cities this summer, with tickets going on sale next week. Check out a trailer introduced by Snyder himself below.
MoviesSalamanca Press

Dumb action in ‘Army of the Dead’ still entertains

Some filmmakers have built their entire careers around delivering on what audiences expect from them. If you go to see a Hitchcock film, you’re going to get a murder mystery thriller. If you go see a Coen Brother film, you’re going to get a quirky black comedy. And if you see a Zack Snyder film, you’re going to see a lot of action and style and very little substance.
TV & VideosComicBook

How Army Of The Dead Stacks Up Against Other Netflix Originals In Viewership

Earlier today, one week after the film's release, Netflix has given the first indication of the viewership numbers for Zack Snyder's new film, Army of the Dead. According to the streamer, who tabulates their metrics by counting anyone watching just two minutes of a title as a "view," said that 72 million households around the world had tuned in to Army of the Dead in the first week. Despite a shady way of counting views (previously they only counted anyone that watched at last 70% of a title) this is an impressive number for the streamer and with just a week under its belt Army of the Dead could very well become the most watched original film from Netflix.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Army of the Dead (2021)

After many dips in DC’s superhero universe, Zack Snyder returns to zombie action for the first time in 17 years with “Army of the Dead” which made its way on Netflix on May 21st and in select theaters across the United States. After mixed reviews left and right, here is mine, for HorrorNews.Net.
Video Games411mania.com

Army of the Dead In Netflix’s Top 10 Original Movies, Announces VR Experience & Official Score

Netflix has a major hit on its hands with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and has announced launching a VR experience this summer as well as the official score. Deadline reports that the film is set to be seen in over 72 million households in its first four weeks. That would put it in the top 10 Netflix original films of all-time. The #1 spot belongs to Extraction, which was viewed 99 million times in its first four weeks.