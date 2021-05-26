Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers to golf against Tom Brady in “The Match”

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fourth edition of Capital One’s “The Match” will feature a foursome of pro golfer Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady taking on pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a showdown for charity. Capital One’s “The...

www.wbay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#American Football#Quarterback#Wbay#Capital One#Tnt#Bucs#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc Championship#Aaronrodgers12#Wis#Coverage Beginning#Moonlight Basin#Feature#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
GolfSporting News

Brooks Koepka trolls Bryson DeChambeau with apology to 'The Match' partner Aaron Rodgers

Brooks Koepka added yet another entry to his ongoing drama with golf rival Bryson DeChambeau, and he used Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to deliver the blow. After it was announced on Wednesday that Rodgers would pair up with DeChambeau in "The Match" against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, Koepka saw an opportunity to get back at his rival, who has been getting on his nerves as of late.
NFLPost-Crescent

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY – After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has funny response to vicious trolling from Tom Brady

Tom Brady wasted no time talking trash to Aaron Rodgers after it was announced on Wednesday that the two quarterbacks will face one another in “The Match” this year. It probably took Rodgers a while to process it all, but he came up with the perfect response. This year’s installment...
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports predicts NFL division winners in 2021

Unlike in college football, the NFL sees championship and division contenders come and go on a yearly basis. One year, someone might win their division with double-digit wins and then the next year, the same team might finish in the bottom half of their division. That’s how much free agency and trades can impact the sport, and change things. Look no further than last season.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLchatsports.com

Tom Brady keeps trolling Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau with Twitter memes

Wednesday morning brought the announcement that Tom Brady would be hitting the links again for another golf event with Phil Mickelson, facing off against another star-studded pair for “The Match,” just as they did last year against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. This time, Brady and Mickelson will take on...