Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Air Force’s Newest Fighter Completes First Exercise

By David Donald
Aviation International News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two Boeing F-15EXs to be handed over to the U.S. Air Force have recently returned to their home base at Eglin AFB, Florida, following two weeks of participation in their first large force test exercise. The aircraft—which were handed over by Boeing in March and April—were part of a sizable contingent from the 53rd Wing that deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) for Exercise Northern Edge 21. Located in the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska, JBER combines the former Elmendorf AFB with the U.S. Army’s adjacent Fort Richardson.

www.ainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#The U S Air Force#Aircraft#Alaska Air#Raytheon#U S Air Force#The U S Air Force#Jber#The U S Army#Bae Systems#Epawss#Strike Eagle#F 15es#Rr#Dtm#F 15cs#The Legion Pod#The Air National Guard#General Atomics#Eglin Afb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensearmynow.net

U.S. Navy receives first TH-73A training helicopter

Italian state-controlled defense company Leonardo announced that it has delivered the first TH-73A training helicopter to the United States Navy. The U.S. Navy received first of a contracted 68 TH–73A training helicopters on 10 June. The total requirement is for 130 aircraft with delivery to continue through the calendar year 2024.
Rapid City, SDINFORUM

Air Force's newest, stealth bomber officially coming to Rapid City, says Sen. Rounds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The B-21 bomber will officially make its first home at Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota. First announced in a statement from the office of Sen. Mike Rounds late on Wednesday, June 9, Rounds said he spoke with U.S. Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Timothy Ray who phoned the state's junior senator with the news that the 8,000-personnel air force base east of Rapid City -- and engine for the regional economy -- would secure the long-sought bomber.
Militaryarmy-technology.com

US Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter tests Vita Rescue System

The US Army has tested the capability of Vita Inclinata Technologies’ Rescue System technology during a recent exercise. During testing, Vita Rescue System was equipped onto a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and the service’s traditional legacy system was fitted onto another HH-60 aircraft. The helicopters took part in a simulated...
Aerospace & DefenseEnid News and Eagle

Air Force’s last serving POW retires

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — “I thought to myself ‘this is it — I’m a dead man.’”. As Lt. Col. Rob Sweet, the last serving Air Force prisoner of war, approached retirement on June 6, he recalled the moment during Operation Desert Storm when his A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft was shot down by enemy forces southwest of Basra, Iraq.
Aerospace & Defenseairforce-technology.com

Northrop Grumman wins USAF Minuteman III sustainment contract

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded Northrop Grumman a $287m Propulsion Subsystem Support Contract (PSSC) 2.0 contract for the Minuteman III missile system. Under the base contract, Northrop will provide engineering services for the system’s sustainment. The contract has a ceiling value of $2.3bn for more than 18 and...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Texan F-16 Viper Appears In Vietnam-Era Green And Tan Camouflage

The fighter jet, part of the 149th Fighter Wing, joins a growing band of Air Force aircraft in the Southeast Asia scheme. The latest in a long line of U.S. Air Force heritage schemes is a special one, indeed, recalling the service’s combat during the Vietnam War, when hundreds of aircraft were adorned in these shades of green and tan. While the Southeast Asia camouflage scheme is a well-known one, this is very likely the first time an F-16 fighter jet has appeared in these colors.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense Industry Daily

Air Force Concerned With KC-46 Pricing | Lebanese Navy To Receive New OPVs | Saab To Integrate Mixed Reality Tech Into Gripen E/F Simulators

Boeing won a $39.7 million contract modification for new-build AH-64E aircraft. The AH-64 Apache is a twin-engine, four bladed, multi-mission attack helicopter designed as a highly stable aerial weapons-delivery platform. The helicopter is designed as a weapons delivery platform and is equipped with: a M230E1, 30mm automatic gun, aerial rockets system, and point target weapons system. Work will take place in Mesa, Arizona. Estimated completion date is October 31, 2025.
Militarymilitarynews.com

U.S. Pacific Submarine Force participates in Exercise Agile Dagger 21

Multiple submarines departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam recently to participate in Exercise Agile Dagger 2021 (AD21). AD21 is a training exercise, with one-third of the Pacific Submarine Force getting underway, to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. As part of the exercise, submarines from Pearl Harbor,...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The new Air Force One plane may get delivered a year late

The upgraded VC-25B planes meant to serve as the next Air Force One aircraft may not arrive until 2025. Air Force officials said this week that Boeing has told the service it needs to tack on an additional 12 months "beyond their original schedule." The Air Force is reviewing the...