5 Resume Mistakes That Can Make You Look Like a Narcissist: ‘You Might Not Get a Callback,' Says Career Expert

You have the right skills, experience, and background, but no matter how many times you submit your resume for a role that looks to be a good fit, you’re not getting any interviews. If this sounds familiar, know you’re not alone. Also know that hiring managers read hundreds of resumes for each open role. This means your resume needs to stand out. And if you’re not getting any callbacks, your resume is simply not standing out—it’s not your skills, experience, and background preventing you from moving along in the application process but how you’re getting those things across that’s likely the issue.