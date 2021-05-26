Cancel
Rochester, NY

Local design firms continue to climb Top 500 list

By Kevin Oklobzija
Rochester Business Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocally headquartered architecture and engineering firms continued to reach new heights on the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. LaBella Associates remains highest ranked among Rochester-based companies while Erdman Anthony and Bergmann made the largest leaps. The ENR Top 500 Design Firms list is published annually and uses design-specific revenue to rank the 500 largest U.S.-based ...

