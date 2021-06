I heard the word aesthetics defined as, “the philosophy of beauty” for the first time sitting at my desk in a 10th grade American literature class in the mid-1980s. It struck me as a contradictory notion at first, but then the seeming incongruities between what the 15-year-old me thought of as detached, analytical philosophy and voluptuous, seductive beauty only served to make the whole notion more mesmerizing. Art critic David Hickey was asked, “What will be the ‘Issue of the 1990s?’” by an audience member at a panel discussion entitled What’s Happening Now in the mid-1980s. “Beauty,” Hickey answered instinctively. “The issue of the 1990s will be beauty.” Even Hickey wasn’t sure what he meant, but his response became the kernel of the first piece in The Invisible Dragon. Hickey’s debut collection of essays provocatively attacked the art establishment and issued an unfashionable argument on behalf of beauty’s role in art—it was an underground phenomenon that found the slim, independently published volume passed from reader to reader like a beloved mixtape. Hickey’s philosophy of beauty can also be found at the center of Daniel Oppenheimer’s new book Far from Respectable: Dave Hickey and his Art.