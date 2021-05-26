Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

The shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) have been racing ahead in the past few months assisted by rising benchmark prices and growing domestic demand. The company is engaged in exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. Interestingly, the company did not curtail production last year despite a slump in demand and low benchmark prices. Thus, the operating cash flow declined by just 13% last year. While the benchmark prices remain high from inventory draws, Trefis believes that MTDR stock is likely to observe a correction during the latter half of the year as OPEC+ increases supply. We highlight the historical trends in revenues, earnings, and stock prices of MTDR in an interactive dashboard, Buy Or Fear Matador Resources Stock?