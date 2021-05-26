Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

Wall Street is still feeling the impact of the Fed’s hawkish tilt. US stocks are finding some footing as the growth outlook for the rest of the year is extremely robust, with growth targeting 8-10% and around 5% in 2022. Despite all the hawkish spin from last week, the Fed will still likely move in 2023 and that means the US economy could still see another 18 months of support. Inflation concerns will likely moderate, with many traders needing hot prints at the end of the year to prove pricing pressures are becoming persistent. Stocks still have a clear path higher, but some traders will wait to buy a deeper pullback. This week is filled with a wrath of Fed speak that could show many policymakers shift a step closer to the hawkish side.