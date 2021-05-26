With its purchase of MGM, Amazon supersizes its Hollywood ambitions

Fast and Furious 9, or F9, is the latest flick in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and it finally hit theaters Friday, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release. But while fans may flood cinemas to take it in on the big screen, anyone hoping to stream it at home will be disappointed -- Fast and Furious 9 won't be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time it's in theaters, nor on any other service for now. It should be available to stream on Max eventually but not for months.