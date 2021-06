The 2021 Kia Forte is one of the brand’s most affordable sedans, but if you’ve checked out reviews and ratings online, you may be feeling a bit conflicted. From certain angles, the Forte is a great bargain, offering just what you need for the price even if it skimps out on some features that you get from more expensive models. On the other hand, it lacks quite a bit in comparison to competitors of the same price. Really, the answer is that the 2021 Kia Forte is a good car for the right driver, but what determines who the right driver really depends on what you’re looking for in a car.