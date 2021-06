Director Richard Laxton and writer Gwyneth Hughes joined me Thursday night for Deadline’s Virtual Screening Series presentation of the British thriller Honour, a two-part limited series from BritBox (the streaming home created by BBC and ITV for the best of British entertainment). Both are veterans of the genre and deliver the goods with this effective and quite riveting TV drama. The real-life story centers on the near-obsessive investigation of DCI Caroline Goode (Keeley Hawes), who discovered that a young woman named Banaz Mahmod had been to the police five times to report threats on her life from her own family and is appalled to discover she was not taken seriously, even given multiple opportunities to prevent this so-called “honor killing,” a family tragedy more common in some ethnic communities than you might think. The show is about Goode’s never-give-up attempt to bring justice.