Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp was greeted with a chorus of boos when he took the stage at the state's Republican convention, evidence that conservative voters still have not forgiven him for not overturning the 2020 election result in favour of Donald Trump. Maya Prabhu, a reporter with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reported that Mr Kemp spoke for 30 seconds before the jeers died down enough for the press to hear him. Despite their disdain, she reported that the crowd did cheer when Mr Kemp bragged that Georgia was the first state to reopen during the pandemic. Mr Kemp called for...