Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen, TX

Plano ISD, Allen tennis players take silver, bronze at state

By Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun set on the UIL state tennis tournament last Friday, student-athletes from Plano West, Plano and Allen all exited San Antonio with medals draped around their necks. That included five medals won by the Wolves, who had seven players qualify for state. Class 6A’s state runner-up from team tennis season last fall, West was paced by a runner-up finish in boys doubles by the team of Ethan Scribner and Kishan Kersten, while Natasha Opaciuch and the duo of Utham Koduri and Summer Shannon all advanced to the semifinals in girls singles and mixed doubles, respectively.

starlocalmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Plano, TX
Sports
City
Plano, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Allen, TX
Sports
West, TX
Sports
City
Allen, TX
City
West, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Tennis Tournament#Isd#Table Tennis#College Girls#Round Rock Westwood#Opaciuch#College Park#Eagles#Rockwall Heath#Austin Lake Travis#Uil#Plano Isd#Plano West#Northside Tennis Center#Team Tennis Season#Houston Memorial#Boys Singles#Girls Singles#West Head Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Statesouthernillinoisnow.com

KC Blue Devils Open National Tournament Today In Texas

The KC men’s tennis team opens up NJCAA National Tournament play today in Plano, Texas. Good luck to Joe Basch and the Blue Devils. Basch was in Mesa, Arizona two weeks ago with the Blue Angels tennis team who also qualified for nationals.
Plano, TXMessenger

Triton men prepare for national tennis meet

PLANO, Tex. — After watching as the women’s team put together a program-first Top-10 finish at nationals, the Iowa Central men’s tennis team will compete here beginning Monday in the NJCAA Div. I Championship. Collin College will serve as the host for the event. Tyler claimed a second consecutive team...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Mclennan County, TXTemple Daily Telegram

McLennan holds off Temple College in Region V tournament game

WACO — Temple College’s comeback bid fell a run shy in a 8-7 loss to rival McLennan on Saturday at the Region V tournament. The Leopards (38-15) trailed 6-0 through five innings but scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth cut it to 6-3. After the Highlanders, who advanced to the championship game of the double-elimination tournament, made it 7-3 in the top of the seventh, TC plated three more runs in its half of the frame for 7-6.
Allen, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Rally Cats: Lady Jaguars edge Allen in extras, advance to regional semis

ALLEN — Impressive as the Flower Mound softball team’s short game can be, the Lady Jaguars will flash an occasional reminder that there’s some power lurking in that lineup. Junior McKenna Andrews can attest, sparking an eighth-inning rally with the only extra-base hit of the afternoon in the decisive game...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Plano, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Walk em off, Wildcats: Crunch-time heroics send Plano to 3rd round

The Plano baseball team had a flair for the dramatic in its area playoff series against South Grand Prairie. It took 10 innings before the Wildcats could eke out a 4-3 victory in a contentious Game 1 with the Warriors. Twenty-four hours later, Plano outdid itself on its home diamond.
Plano, TXFarmersville Times

Collin College hosts men’s national tennis tournament

Watch some of the top tennis players in the country face off at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Men’s National Championships, May 17-21 at Collin College’s Plano Campus. Admission is free and the tournament encourages spectators. Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. each day, with quarterfinals on May...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

West ready for Sharyland Pioneer after thrilling area round

Josie Balderaz and Victoria West guaranteed themselves at least one more week of practice. But it wasn’t without drama. The Warriors advanced to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history with a sweep of Mercedes in the area round. Beating the Tigers 3-0 in eight innings and securing the sweep with a 5-3 win in game two in which Alexis James hit a walk off homerun in the seventh inning.
West, TXWeatherford Democrat

Malakoff sweeps Rogers, prepares for Troy Trojans

WEST – The No. 3-ranked Malakoff Tigers swept the Rogers Eagles in the Class 3A, Region 3 area round of the playoffs Saturday. Malakoff (30-6) faces No. 1-ranked Troy Trojans, who swept Caldwell in the regional quarterfinals this week. The best-of-three series starts Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in West, with Game 2 set for 30 minutes after game one.
Plano, TXmurphymonitor.com

Plano East eyes young talent in spring practices

With 105 days from May 14’s Spring Showcase to the opening day of the season, Plano East is using spring practice to focus on the foundation to build the program. For the first time with the program, freshman and sophomore students are able to participate in the spring workout programs for the Panthers football team. Having the kids in house, head coach Joey McCullough believes will be a big advantage compared to years past.
Mclennan County, TXWacoTrib.com

MCC baseball excited for new playoff format

As a longtime Baylor baseball assistant, Mitch Thompson saw how perfectly the NCAA tournament format worked. Now in his eighth season as McLennan Community College’s baseball coach, Thompson pushed for NJCAA Region V to adopt a similar format, and this year it’s come to fruition. Instead of playing an eight-team...
Lubbock, TXWacoTrib.com

MCC golfers finish sixth at NJCAAs

LUBBOCK — The McLennan men’s golf team finished sixth at the NJCAA National Championships, which wrapped up Thursday at the Rawls Course. MCC shot rounds of 294, 298, 284, 298 for an 1,174 total. MCC was paced by Hayes Hamilton, who carded rounds of 71, 77, 70 and 74. His...