Plano ISD, Allen tennis players take silver, bronze at state

As the sun set on the UIL state tennis tournament last Friday, student-athletes from Plano West, Plano and Allen all exited San Antonio with medals draped around their necks. That included five medals won by the Wolves, who had seven players qualify for state. Class 6A’s state runner-up from team tennis season last fall, West was paced by a runner-up finish in boys doubles by the team of Ethan Scribner and Kishan Kersten, while Natasha Opaciuch and the duo of Utham Koduri and Summer Shannon all advanced to the semifinals in girls singles and mixed doubles, respectively.