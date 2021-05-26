New nonstop flights launching from Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TWP., Pa. — Several new nonstop flights to popular leisure destinations are being added this summer flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

Both low-cost and legacy airlines have added service from PIT. Last week, Breeze Airways announced Pittsburgh as one of its debut cities this summer, adding four new cities from Pittsburgh. United Airlines also recently added Pensacola, Florida; Portland, Maine; and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to PIT’s nonstop route map, as well as another option to Charleston, South Carolina — all of which are launching in the coming days.

Those flights, along with new and resumed routes from airlines Allegiant, American, Southwest and Spirit, join a growing list of cities served nonstop from PIT with inaugural departures through August. See a complete list at https://flypittsburgh.com/new-and-resumed-flights/.

“After a very tough year, people want to get away from home and spend time with loved ones wherever they may be,” said Christina Cassotis, CEO of Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates PIT. “Our goals are to make our passengers feel safe and improve the airport experience, and we will continue to embrace innovative technology and ideas that support this surging interest in travel.”

New parking and payment options have also been added. Passengers departing from PIT will also have a new parking option for the first time in almost 30 years. Opening on June 7, the Economy Lot is only $7 per day and less than a 10-minute walk to the moving walkway.

Additionally, travelers will find four new parking pay stations located inside the Landside Terminal to speed up their exit from the airport. The stations in Baggage Claim and along the moving walkway take cash or credit cards. Pay stations at the lot exits will remain.

For a faster, more convenient departure, passengers who are being dropped off at the Departures curb will see airline curbside check-in services reopening, with Southwest planning to start June 1 and American on June 29.

Travelers are reminded that while mask requirements have eased in many parts of the country, masks are still mandated in airports and on airplanes by the federal government.

