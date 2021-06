In an effort to bury President Biden ’s dubious nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) recently combined the confirmation hearing for David Chipman — a longtime gun control activist — with three other nominees for different positions within the federal government. This gave senators just five minutes to ask Chipman about his record and plans for the bureau.