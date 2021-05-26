Attorney General Hunter announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general effective June 1. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.