Oklahoma City, OK

Attorney General Hunter announces resignation

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general effective June 1. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

