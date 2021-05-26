Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Start the summer travel season in Orlando

WCNC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for the perfect travel destination, the Travel Mom Emily Kaufman traveled to Orlando to see what it’s all about. Discovery Cove is a tropical oasis right in the heart of Orlando. It’s the perfect place to stay on your next trip. You can go snorkeling, flamingo encounters, or you can relax by the water! Plus, it is all inclusive so you don’t have to worry about anything else. Go to @thetravelmom or to https://www.thetravelmom.com for a chance to win a free stay at Discovery Cove!

www.wcnc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Discovery Cove#Free Travel#Charlotte#Snorkeling#Charlotte#Flamingo Encounters#N C#Paid Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Orlando, FLParents Magazine

Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise. Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests...
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando International Airport to host job fair this week

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a job fair Tuesday with 50 companies seeking to fill positions ranging from concessions to airline services, security, parking and transportation. The positions being sought are at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The fair will be held May 18 from 10...
Orlando, FLallears.net

PHOTOS: A Room Tour of Orlando’s Best Value Resort

When it comes to picking accommodations for your Orlando vacay, there are a LOT of choices!. There are so many questions! Where should you stay? On property or off property? Which property — Disney or Universal? How much should you spend? What qualities are important to you when it comes to dining and location?
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Tower of Terror Takes Next Step in Returning to Normal Operations

As Disney World continues to modify protocols as they stay in line with the CDC recommendations and state/county guidelines, Guests visiting the Orlando theme parks are beginning to see a return to normal. For example, Guests no longer have to wear a face mask while outdoors and walking around the...
Orlando, FLiconvsicon.com

Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with The Struts and Zero 9:36

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining tour dates. Kicking off September 10th in Newark, NJ and wrapping October 9th in Orlando, FL, the tour will see the band bring their exciting live performance backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet to arenas in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Houston, Tampa, and more. The Struts and Zero 9:36 will support on select dates.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...