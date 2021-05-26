Cancel
Lincoln, IL

Up in Smoke returns to downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Courier
 15 days ago

For those who miss the smell and the taste of smoked barbecue downtown at the Up in Smoke on the Square event there is hope for a revival. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic but leaders of the event announced last night that they are working to bring it back.

