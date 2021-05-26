Up in Smoke returns to downtown Lincoln

The Domestic Violence Committee of GFWC Lincoln Woman’s Club organized Mother’s Day Swag Bags to be taken to Sojourn Shelter and Services in Springfield, Illinois, which is the local shelter that benefits Logan County women in need. The director of the shelter informed the club that the shelter can house up to 32 victims at any given time. This includes women and the children that come with them. Some women can have up to 7 or 8 children with them, or some have none. Usually about 40% of the people staying there have children. Logan County has the second highest number of people served by Sojourn, behind Sangamon County in which the shelter resides. Five counties are served by this shelter.