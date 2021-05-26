Man Of Steel Being Set In The Dark Knight Trilogy Universe Was Considered By Warner Bros.
Back when Man of Steel launched the DCEU with Henry Cavill as Superman under the direction of Zack Snyder, there was some consideration of having the 2013 movie be a continuation of the film universe set up by Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. As the story goes, Man of Steel launched a new cinematic canon which saw Ben Affleck take on the role of Bruce Wayne in its Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sequel. However, back before Man of Steel's' follow-up film was locked in, it turns out Warner Brothers and Zack Snyder had conversations about how they could continue the Batman story which concluded Christian Bale's arc in the role and passed the torch to Joseph Gordon-Levitt in its final moments.comicbook.com