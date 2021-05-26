Person shot on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Roller Skating is more than a hobby for US Marine Calvin Beal. It’s therapy. “Some days are greats and some days can get a little stressful so when you have the opportunity to come skate just kind of let that all go away just listen to the music and rolling around you feel great," said Beal.
A Virginia man was found dead in a parking lot in Bladensburg over the weekend, Prince George’s County police said. Police found the man, 33-year-old Christian Artiga, in the 5600 block of Annapolis Road after responding to the location just after 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach is heavily working on 'disrupting the shooting cycle' in the city. Virginia Beach Police Department Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted on Saturday, May 15 that the second Pct. Crime Suppression Officers Cashdollar and Siegel were able to seize three illegally possessed guns overnight.
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Warren County on Sunday, May 16, along Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), just east of Greenfield Road. Police say the crash happened at 2:08 p.m. when a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling...
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Monday morning on the Chincoteague Causeway. Authorities said they got a call to investigate a deadly head-on crash that occurred Monday, May 17 around 7:18 a.m. on Route 175. This happened in the area of Queens Sound Bridge.
One person died during a single vehicle crash Saturday in Virginia Beach, police say. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of London Bridge Road. Virginia Beach police are still investigating, but the person was found dead at the scene, spokeswoman Officer Linda Kuehn said. London Bridge...
An Army veteran who unsuccessfully sought shoulder surgery from a New York Veteran’s Affairs hospital for debilitating pain will instead find himself sentenced in federal court for breaking a $111 computer monitor in anger, according to court records.
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...