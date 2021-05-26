Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Person shot on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

13newsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

www.13newsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shore Drive#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Washington Post

Virginia man found fatally shot in parking lot in Bladensburg, Md.

A Virginia man was found dead in a parking lot in Bladensburg over the weekend, Prince George’s County police said. Police found the man, 33-year-old Christian Artiga, in the 5600 block of Annapolis Road after responding to the location just after 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
WJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

1 dead in fatal vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

One person died during a single vehicle crash Saturday in Virginia Beach, police say. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of London Bridge Road. Virginia Beach police are still investigating, but the person was found dead at the scene, spokeswoman Officer Linda Kuehn said. London Bridge...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...