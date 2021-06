Both coaches held their cards close to their chest before tip-off Friday night in Dallas. In Tyronn Lue’s case, that meant continuing to hint, as he had Thursday when he acknowledged “yeah, something needs to be done,” at a starting lineup change before Game 3 of their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. But he stopped there Friday afternoon, declining to offer further details before it was necessary on who might be in and out for his Clippers: “I can’t at this time. I’m sorry.”