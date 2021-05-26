Cancel
The Match returns: Brady, Mickelson vs. Rodgers, DeChambeau in July

Sportsnet.ca
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFresh off historic victories in their sports, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will team up this July against reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau for the right to earn even more bragging rights. The PGA and Turner Sports announced on Wednesday that The Match...

www.sportsnet.ca
