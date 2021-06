Everyone knows the old saying: patience is a virtue. Going off that – and that alone – fans of the Canadian NHL teams are about as virtuous as can be. After all, no Canadian team has summited the hockey world since late spring of 1993. Basically, unless you’re old enough to remember the very first episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head premiering on TV, you probably don’t have any memory of watching a Canadian team raise Lord Stanley’s grail.