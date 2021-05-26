Cancel
Tom Brady to team up with Phil Mickelson for second version of 'The Match'

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady is going to be back on the links this July. On Wednesday, TNT announced the return of “The Match,” a four-person, two-team golf match featuring the biggest names on the PGA Tour and in the NFL. This year, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will team up against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

