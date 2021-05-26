Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Park ranger stumbles upon one of the biggest fossil finds in history

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EX5cs_0aC7bcOk00
(Photo courtesy of East Bay Municipal Utility District)

California’s Sierra Foothills are now the site of some of the most significant prehistoric fossil finds in the state’s history — including giant camels, four tusked miniature elephants, and rhinoceros that grazed the lush landscape.

This discovery began last summer on land preserved by the East Bay Municipal Water District when Greg Francek, a water district ranger found an interesting-looking rock on his routine patrol of the area. The rock had markings that looked like bark. That “rock” turned out to be a petrified tree.

As a result, Francek gathered colleagues, consultants, and scholars within the science community to continue the search for fossils. And they found a whole grove of petrified trees that was in an area with thousands of bones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLlEM_0aC7bcOk00
A rhino jaw (Photo courtesy East Bay Municipal Water District )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1ZaN_0aC7bcOk00
The plastron, or bottom plate, of a tortoise (Photo courtesy of East Bay Municipal Water District )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuRMp_0aC7bcOk00
A Miocene horse tooth. (Photo courtesy East Bay Municipal Water District )

“I didn’t realize what I was looking at was actually the remains of great beasts that had walked this area millions of years before,” said Francek, who has been a ranger and naturalist for a decade.

Soon after, scientists begin uncovering more fossils of prehistoric animals that existed in the Miocene Epoch. This was roughly 50 million years after dinosaurs grazed the continent, and it would also be millions of years before humans were even a thought. During this time, volcanic activity was starting to shift the geological plates that hadn’t formed the Sierra Nevada. Southern California was also underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN2zf_0aC7bcOk00
Prehistoric Wildlife of the Miocene Era. (Photo courtesy of East Bay Municipal Water District)

Although a lot of research still has to be done to understand what the skeletal fragments are, there have been exciting discoveries, including giant camels with long necks like giraffes that could eat out of 20ft trees.

But the most common fossil remains that were discovered at the site were gomphotheres (the Greek for “welded beast), or elephants that were very small and had four tusks— two below their mouth and two above. Scientists also found tortoises and birds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcPqj_0aC7bcOk00
Excavating gomphothere jaw; (Photo courtesy East Bay Municipal Water District )

Predators haven’t been that easy to find. Researchers did find a few bone fragments here and there from unidentified carnivores.

However, teeth marks and some of the other bones found suggest that wild dogs might have hunted the animals. One of them happened to be a beardog that could grow to 8 feet long.

The researchers’ findings also show the shift from forests to grasslands.

“The whole planet started to cool down at this time, ultimately leading to ice ages. So what’s really cool about this site is that you can see classic forest creatures as well as grassland creatures,” said Dr. Russell Shapiro, a geology professor at California State University, Chico.

The water district in the San Francisco east bay area is taking precautions to not reveal the site’s location in fear that somebody might damage the area. Despite this, there are still ways to get a glimpse of the findings. EBMUD offers an online tour of fossils for classrooms and the general public.

Students have the opportunity to prepare the fossils for studies by several scientists at Chico State. After that, the materials will be moved to the University of California Museum of paleontology in Berkeley. It will be displayed and accessible to researchers across the globe.

The fossils are being taken to Chico State, where students are getting a chance to help prepare them for further study by a broad array of scientists. Eventually, the materials will be transferred to the University of California Museum of Paleontology in Berkeley, where researchers can be displayed and accessed worldwide.

“The partnership with EBMUD is allowing our students to have first-hand experience, from the discovery to the preparation and the protection of these amazing fossils.”, said Dr. Shapiro thrilled at the

EBMUD is continuing to study and preserve the findings of these incredible fossils.

Read more about the research here.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Birds#Giant Forest#Forests#Wild Beasts#Sierra Foothills#The Sierra Nevada#Greek#Ebmud#Chico State#Classic Forest Creatures#Prehistoric Animals#Petrified Trees#Grassland Creatures#Dinosaurs#Miniature Elephants#Bones#Giant Camels#Lush#Landscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencethevintagenews.com

Mastodon Skull Part Of Epic Fossil Collection Accidentally Found By Park Ranger

An ancient mastodon skull along with fossils dating back millions of years have been found in a petrified forest close to the Sierra Mountains in California. A patrol ranger made the major archeological discovery while doing his rounds last year. Greg Francek’s job is to roam a 28,000-acre stretch owned by the EBMUD (East Bay Municipal Utility District).
AnimalsPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Park Ranger Blog: Lights out for birds

Saving birds can start with just the flip of a switch. Every night, millions of lights turn on in the city. Front porch lights, street lights, decorative lighting and interior lights shining through uncovered windows, all illuminating the night. At the same time and through the course of the year, thousands of birds will soon be moving through the Pikes Peak region in the middle of their long, migratory journeys.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Zookeepers celebrate hatching of threatened Humboldt penguin chick

Zookeepers are celebrating the hatching of a threatened Humboldt penguin chick. The week-old youngster is being cared for by parents Echo 22, and Lilly, 14, two of the oldest penguins at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire which has fully reopened to the public following lockdown easing. Senior birds keeper Christopher Kent...
AnimalsPhys.org

Reckoning with an animal that sees us as prey—living and working in crocodile country

The wet season in tropical Australia begins with tension. Physical tension, caused by the friction of earth and clouds. Mental tension, caused by the heat, and the expectation of rain and relief. It is also an ecological tension, where every plant and animal is poised—genetically, physiologically—to grow, reap, sow and copulate within a few short months.
ScienceSmithonian

Park Ranger Stumbles Upon Treasure Trove of Several-Million-Year-Old Fossils in Northern California

In the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, paleontologists have uncovered a collection of fossils, including an eight-million-year-old mastodon skull with both tusks intact, a rhino skeleton, a giant tortoise, 600 petrified trees, and many more specimens. Dating back to the Miocene epoch, the site is considered one of the most significant fossil discoveries in California history, reports Andrew Chamings for SFGate.
Sciencedweb.news

School lesson gone wrong leads to new, bigger megalodon size estimate

The revised estimate is the result of new equations based on the width of megalodon’s teeth – and began with a high school lesson that went awry. Victor Perez, then a doctoral student at the Florida Museum of Natural History, was guiding students through a math exercise that used 3D-printed replicas of fossil teeth from a real megalodon and a set of commonly used equations based on tooth height to estimate the shark’s size. But something was off: Students’ calculations ranged from about 40 to 148 feet for the same shark. Perez snapped into trouble-shooting mode.
Wildlifecedarcityutah.com

What to do if you stumble upon a young deer or elk alone in the wild

ST. GEORGE — As you are out hiking and camping this summer, don’t be surprised if you come across a deer fawn or an elk calf during in early June. If you do see one, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources requests that you not touch, try to feed or take the baby animal home — doing so can have fatal consequences for the animal and could result in injury to you.
ScienceSmithonian

This 35,000-Year-Old Skull Could Be the First Evidence of Humans Hunting Small Cave Bears

During Siberian cave excavation, Russian paleontologists discovered the skull of a now-extinct small cave bear. Upon further examination of the skull, the researchers identified a small, long narrow hole towards the back that may have been caused by a Pleistocene human who speared the bear while it slept. The find could be the earliest evidence of ancient humans hunting small cave bears or possibly evidence of a postmortem ritual. The study was published in the journal Vestnik Archeologii, Anthropologii I Ethnographii.
Books & LiteratureTree Hugger

Learn How to Keep a Nature Journal

Long before there were smartphone cameras in every pocket, nature lovers carried sketchbooks and pencils to record what they saw. These nature journals, as they're called, have provided us with remarkable insights into what historic travelers, like Lewis and Clark and Charles Darwin, saw as they moved around the globe. Their unique sketches and visual notes reveal species and seasonal changes.
WildlifeCosmos

Found: Oldest bilby and bandicoot fossils

A scientist from the Western Australian Museum has discovered the oldest known fossils of two iconic Australian animals – the bilby andthe bandicoot – which had been kept for decades at the University of Washington, US. Both the bilby and the bandicoot are small, furry, rodent-like marsupials found on mainland...
Sciencewuwf.org

Carl Wernicke: Survival Is At The Very Heart Of Nature

Those who write or talk about nature tend to glaze it with a benign aura, Mother Nature as the source of life, fertile, welcoming and nurturing. I’m as guilty as anyone, as passing birds or a shady hillside painted with wildflowers can set me to waxing poetically about it all.
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

Ancient bilby and bandicoot fossils shed light on the mystery of marsupial evolution

Bilbies and bandicoots are less famous than koalas and kangaroos, but several species of these small Australian marsupials are highly threatened. Most of us are unlikely to encounter the nocturnal mammals in the wild, though some species of bandicoots are familiar visitors to gardens in urban areas. Bandicoots and bilbies are also elusive in the fossil record. Fewer than 25 fossil species have been named to date. Our research published in Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology, describes the discovery of new fossil species. These include the oldest known bilby and bandicoot fossils, which will allow us to understand better the...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Megalodon: Facts about the long-gone, giant shark

The megalodon, which went extinct millions of years ago, was the largest shark ever to prowl the oceans and one of the largest fish on record. The scientific name, Carcharocles megalodon, means "giant tooth," and for good reason: Its massive teeth are almost three times larger than the teeth of a modern great white shark. The megalodon's fossilized bones and teeth give scientists major clues about what the creature was like and when it died off.
WildlifeThe Weather Channel

Megalodons Was Actually Much Bigger, Class Finds

Using widely accepted formulas for figuring the length of a megalodon, the math class got widely different results. That led two researchers to devise a new method using the width of a tooth, instead of length. The new method shows megalodon could have grown to more than 65 feet. The...